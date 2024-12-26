Sunny Friday in Philadelphia area, tracking weekend rain. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday will feature sunshine once again as temperatures manage to warm a little more and peak in the low to middle 40s Friday afternoon.

The dry weather will come to an end overnight Friday into Saturday morning as a warm front approaches the region from the southwest. Colder air in place in advance of the approaching system could prove cold enough to produce a brief period of some light freezing rain northwest of Philadelphia, but just as the precip begins to arrive, temperatures will begin to warm.

At this point, parts of our area are under a winter weather advisory for the threat of freezing rain, most notably the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, through mid-morning Saturday.

Any light freezing rain early Saturday morning will have minimal or no impacts with then just rain showers in the region for the remainder of Saturday morning. Along with the rain will come warmer temperatures as highs make their way into the middle 40s Saturday afternoon.

It'll be even warmer on Sunday with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees. The warm-up, however, will continue to bring with it several rounds of rain that will continue through the first half of next week. And yes, that includes both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. While it doesn't look like it'll rain all day New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, it looks like showers will be in the region and you should plan for that chance.

Otherwise, temperatures will remain a little warmer than normal with highs in the low-middle 50s despite the chance of rain into the first couple days of 2025.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 43, low of 24.

Saturday: Shower late. High of 46, low of 32.

Sunday: Few showers. High of 58, low of 44.

Monday: Showers. High of 57, low of 50.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High of 53, low of 39.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High of 51, low of 41.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High of 42, low of 38.