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Humid Saturday with storms before a potential heat wave in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Tammie Souza
Tammie Souza
"Weather has been my passion since childhood when my grandfather took me flying, and after seeing my first tornado, I was hooked for life and simply can't imagine doing anything else."
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Tammie Souza,
Grant Gilmore
Grant Gilmore
Meteorologist Grant Gilmore's blood may have thinned out a bit after spending several years in Florida, but he is no stranger to the cooler temperatures up north and the weather patterns that come with all four seasons.
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Grant Gilmore

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Saturday will bring partly sunny weather to the Philadelphia area, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s with isolated afternoon and evening storms. 

These will be more likely in South Jersey and along the Shore, but one may pop up elsewhere.

Any storm could have a brief downpour.

Sunday is the pick of the week, with sunny skies, low humidity, and mid-80s.

NEXT big weather change 

Next week continues to advertise the return of the heat with another heat wave in the works through the middle of the week with highs in the mid-upper 90s.

heat-next-week.png

The peak of the heat looks to arrive Wednesday and Thursday, with forecast highs approaching the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast: 

z-7-day-pm.png

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 85, Low 74

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 69

Monday: Partly sunny. High 88, Low 67

Tuesday: Heat builds. High 93, Low 70

Wednesday: Hot and humid. High 97, Low 77

Thursday: Sunny and hot. High 96, Low 77

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 92, Low 76

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Hourly Forecast

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