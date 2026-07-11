Humid Saturday with storms before a potential heat wave in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

Saturday will bring partly sunny weather to the Philadelphia area, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s with isolated afternoon and evening storms.

These will be more likely in South Jersey and along the Shore, but one may pop up elsewhere.

Any storm could have a brief downpour.

Sunday is the pick of the week, with sunny skies, low humidity, and mid-80s.

NEXT big weather change

Next week continues to advertise the return of the heat with another heat wave in the works through the middle of the week with highs in the mid-upper 90s.

The peak of the heat looks to arrive Wednesday and Thursday, with forecast highs approaching the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 85, Low 74

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 69

Monday: Partly sunny. High 88, Low 67

Tuesday: Heat builds. High 93, Low 70

Wednesday: Hot and humid. High 97, Low 77

Thursday: Sunny and hot. High 96, Low 77

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 92, Low 76

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