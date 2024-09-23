Chance for showers in Philadelphia region Tuesday, cloudy conditions much of the week
Tuesday will feature similar conditions to Monday in the Philadelphia region with a chance for a few showers and a good mixture of clouds with only a few peeks of sun. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 70s once again.
By Wednesday, another round of scattered showers will be possible, but rain doesn't look guaranteed. Those areas that do pick up a few showers could get a quarter to a half inch of rain, but not much more than that.
Meanwhile, in the tropics, an area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean is being called Potential Tropical Cyclone #9. This system is forecast to become a hurricane as it tracks north into the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a Category 2 and possibly a Major Category 3 hurricane before likely making landfall on the Big Bend region of Florida Thursday into Friday.
It is still a little early to say for certain but impacts from the storm on the Philadelphia area do not look likely aside from a few high clouds and a small chance of a stray shower later in the week into the weekend.
The NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor this storm as well as any other chance of rain through the week to help you plan for any potential impacts.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: High of 72, low of 60, mostly cloudy
Wednesday: High of 72, low of 64, scattered showers
Thursday: High of 80, low of 68, scattered showers
Friday: High of 77, low of 67, partly cloudy
Saturday: High of 76, low of 66, partly cloudy
Sunday: High of 74, low of 62, partly cloudy
Monday: High of 73, low of 59, partly cloudy