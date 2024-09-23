New Jersey shore seeing more flooding than usual over last few days. Here's why.

Flooding continues to be issue along the Jersey Shore. Here's why.

Flooding continues to be issue along the Jersey Shore. Here's why.

Flooding continues to be issue along the Jersey Shore. Here's why.

Flooding continued to be an issue for parts of the Jersey Shore on Monday, inundating roads in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township.

Crews shut down U.S. 40 in Egg Harbor Township and West End Avenue in Atlantic City due to flooding.

Kim McKenna, the interim executive director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, said the Jersey Shore has seen more flooding than usual over the last few days.

"There is a coastal low that's just parked offshore that's generating a lot of wind and pushing a wall of water into our inlets," McKenna said.

McKenna added that man-made climate change over the last few decades is raising the water around Atlantic City, making flooding more frequent and worse.

"These are just things that we're going to see more and more of, these nuisance floods," McKenna said.

Despite the flooding outside its entrance, Vagabond Kitchen & Taphouse in Atlantic City remained open to customers.

Brian DeFago, who was working at the bar, said they were used to flooding the area.

"We stay open," DeFago said. "You might get stuck in here for an hour or so, but we'll take care of you while you're here."

McKenna expects flooding issues at the Jersey Shore to continue through Tuesday.