Nice start to the week in the Philadelphia area with a taste of fall. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia area will see a push toward partly cloudy skies by Monday morning with the muggy conditions slowly becoming more comfortable by the afternoon.

Expect a little taste of fall, with highs in the 70s; this puts us just a touch below the average high of 80 degrees. Light winds and dry conditions will be the norm for everyone as we begin the new week.

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Cooler and much drier air arrives with high pressure from Canada, leaving us under beautiful, sunny conditions Monday and Tuesday.

Our normal this time of year is 80. Is anything or anyone truly normal, weather included?

Nope, so we'll hover below normal in the 70s to start the week and then head above normal Wednesday and Thursday.

And then, déjà vu, humidity returns to end the week, bringing the chance of showers and storms.

After all, it is still summer for nine more days.

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Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: More afternoon sun. High 77, Low 72

Tuesday: Sunny. High 78, Low 56

Wednesday: Sunny. High 83, Low 61

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 67

Friday: Late rain/storms. High 83, Low 70

Saturday: A shower or two. High 79, Low 65

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 78, Low 68.

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