Rain on Wednesday will impact morning commute in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

For the first time this month — actually the first time in a week and a half — rain in the Philadelphia region will have the potential to cause widespread impacts for the morning commute, but taper off around lunch time.

Rain totals around 0.75 to 1 inch are likely, with a few spots seeing more. As a result, the NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert as this rain could certainly impact the morning commute Wednesday.

The kids will likely need the umbrella for the morning bus stop, but not for the ride home. In fact, skies will clear and sunshine is likely by the afternoon hours, however, it'll be noticeably cooler on Wednesday as well. Highs will mainly in the upper 60s to near 70, and lows dropping into the 40s Wednesday night.

The rest of the week looks dry and cool, thanks to high pressure building back in. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the low-middle 60s, with Thursday night likely being the chilliest so far this season. While temps warm a bit heading into the weekend, they'll likely stay below average.

Looking ahead, there's growing potential for a coastal low to develop to our south and bring some unsettled weather by the weekend, most notably Sunday, but the details remain uncertain — something to keep an eye on as the forecast becomes clearer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning rain. High 70, Low 68.

Thursday: Much cooler. High 65, Low 50.

Friday: Sunny and cool. High 68, Low 43.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 72, Low 51.

Sunday: Chance of rain. High 65, Low 55.

Monday: Coastal storm? High 66, Low 53.

Tuesday: Mixed skies. High 71, Low 54.

