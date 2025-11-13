Sunny Thursday in Philadelphia region, but wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Here's the weather forecast.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week in the Philadelphia region, but breezy conditions will continue on Thursday, gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon.

We are tracking our next chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday as another front approaches. While the total rainfall won't be a lot, we are expecting widespread totals of a quarter to a half an inch, perhaps higher in spots, but flooding conditions are unlikely.

As the front clears, temps may warm into the 60s Sunday before falling again Monday and Tuesday of next week. In fact, we may be back in the 40s for high temps.

The rainfall should be gone by the time the Birds hit the field on Sunday night, but the breezes will gust to 30 mph, so prepare for that if you are tailgating.

The drought monitor will be released on Thursday; your NEXT Weather Team will have the details.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny skies. High 54, Low 43.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 55, Low 37.

Saturday: Mixed skies. High 55, Low 34.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 60, Low 49.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 52, Low 41.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 49, Low 37.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 52. Low 39.

