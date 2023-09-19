NEXT Weather: Sunny, breezy and clear week in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. That's four in a row, because that's what we have to look forward to this week!

After a rainy Monday, the temperature got down into the 50s overnight. We should crack the 60-degree mark in the city around 8 a.m. - you might want to grab a sweater or sweatshirt if you're headed out early.

The sunshine will warm us up to a high of 75 degrees in the city. It's part of a pattern this week with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

We are tracking a disturbance that could bring heavy rain by the weekend, but it's too early to say whether it will hit our region or dodge us entirely. Stay tuned for the latest.

The official start of fall is also coming up - the Autumnal Equinox is Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:49 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High 75

Wednesday: Lots of sun. High 77, Low 53

Thursday: Another stunner. High 78, Low 57

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 75, Low 56

Saturday: Clouds, showers late. High 67, Low 60

Sunday: Showers around. High 69, Low 63

Monday: Showers likely. High 73, Low 61

