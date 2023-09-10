Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Another round of showers, storms likely in Philadelphia area Sunday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Another round of showers, storms likely in Philadelphia Sunday 03:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another round of rain and thunder is expected by the mid-late morning tomorrow, but severe weather is not likely, according to CBS Philadelphia Meteorologist Andrew Kozak. HIgh are expected to be in the low-80s.

A powerful front by the middle of the upcoming week will kick us down to the 70s for highs with sunshine and low humidity. Thursday and Friday look sunny, mild and comfortable.

We continue to keep an eye on Hurricane Lee, which has been downgraded to a Category 2, however, it is expected to strengthen again Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Few showers and storms. High 80, Low 73

Monday: Shower, a T-storm chance. High 82, Low 69

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 85, Low 68

Wednesday: Clouds, chance of storms. High 76, Low 68

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 75, Low 59

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 57

Saturday: Sunny. High 79, Low 59

