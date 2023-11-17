NEXT Weather: Last warm day in Philadelphia for a while

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's not going to feel quite like the holidays this Friday as the Philadelphia area is in for a treat at the end of the workweek. But don't get used to it - temps will be more seasonable beginning Saturday.

While it will warm up Friday, it was still a chilly, November morning with temps in the area in the high 30s and low 40s. There will be some areas of patchy fog on Friday morning too.

But it will warm up pretty quickly. By 2:30 p.m., the sun will be out with some patch of clouds and temps in the 60s -- if you're in the Dover, Delaware, area, it's expected to reach 70.

Saturday starts in the mid-50s. Once skies clear, around 7 a.m. Saturday, it will still be in the 50s in the city. But very quickly colder air will come in -- the high very well may be reached early Saturday morning. It will be a very chilly Saturday afternoon.

Monday is quiet, but we're tracking rain moving into the area by next Tuesday into Wednesday. That could slow down some Thanksgiving travel plans.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Warm, clouding up. High 69

Saturday: Clearing, windy. High 55, Low 52.

Sunday: Sunny, brisk. High 54, Low 36

Monday: Sunny and chilly: 48, Low 34

Tuesday: Rain arrives. High 53, Low 37

Wednesday: A.M. showers. High 56. Low 50

Thursday: Cold and bright. High 42, Low 30

