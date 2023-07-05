NEXT Weather: Hot, swampy with stray heavy thunderstorms

NEXT Weather: Hot and swampy with stray spotty T-storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This is looking close to a heat wave, which we define as three consecutive days with temperatures in the 90s.

Wednesday is hot and humid again with a high of 91 degrees.

There may be a stray heavy thunderstorm, which is more likely in the southern parts of our region.

Anywhere that does get a storm, it will sit over you and dump some heavy rain for an extended period of time.

There is not a lot of movement in the air right now.

Throughout the day we could see scattered heavy storms, but they could be heavier and more widespread Thursday, potentially causing flooding threats.

Friday, a cold front is coming through, but will run into the hot, humid air over our area and spark some more storms.

Rain chances stay high through the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Feeling the heat. High: 90, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71

Friday: PM Thunderstorms. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 69

