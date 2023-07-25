NEXT Weather: Bracing for afternoon storms that could turn severe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Afternoon storms will cool down our region a bit and keep us away from heat wave conditions Tuesday.

Highs across the region should stay under 90 today thanks to some PM storms. CBS News Philadelphia

We'll get right back to those conditions (meaning high temperatures above 90 degrees) the rest of the week, though.

As for this afternoon, a system will move in from the west and get storms going between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the city. They'll be picking up in intensity as the day goes on.

Storms hitting our region will be the strongest between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., right during the evening commute.

Most of our region is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, or level one on a five-point scale. Delaware, parts of Salem and Cumberland counties in New Jersey, and the southern border regions of Pennsylvania are under a "slight" risk, or level two on a five-point scale.

You can see the risk areas on the map below.

The rest of this week the high temperatures continue trending higher.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for late this week, with highs expected to soar into the upper 90s, challenging a record since 1941.

The real concern, however, lies in the impending heat wave. This week, temperatures begin to climb into the 90s, and humidity levels will rise from Tuesday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will provide little relief, hovering between 75-80 degrees Thursday and Friday.

The feels-like temperature is expected to reach dangerous levels, ranging between 95-105 on Wednesday, and a sweltering 100-110 from Thursday to Saturday.

How does this heat stack up? Philadelphia's hot weather history

The hottest day on record for the city was a staggering 106 degrees on Aug. 7, 1918. Since 1881, the city has experienced only 62 days where the temperature reached 100 or higher. The last time temps hit 100 degrees was on July 7, 2012, with a temperature of 101.

This year, the city has already experienced the 90s only 11 times, accounting for just 30% of the average days in the 90s.

Last year's warmest day reached 99 degrees on July 24. So far, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees on both June 2 and July 13.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: PM T-storms. High: 88

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 92, Low: 68

Thursday: Feeling like 105. High 95, Low 74

Friday: Old record 100. High 97, Low 76

Saturday: High 95, Low 78

Sunday: High 84, Low 71

Monday: High 83, Low 66

