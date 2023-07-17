NEXT Weather: Sunny, hot Monday after weekend marked by heavy rainfall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend marked by heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding and unprecedented precipitation, the Philadelphia region will finally see relief from the severe weather conditions.

Monday is projected to be a relatively calm day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies once the morning fog burns off. High temperatures will range in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Canadian wildfire smoke is anticipated to approach the area Monday afternoon, resulting in a Code Orange advisory. It's important to note that this event is expected to be less severe than previous occurrences.

Tuesday brings the arrival of a swift-moving cold front, bringing a chance of a few scattered showers and storms to the region.

Wednesday is forecasted as a quiet day with partly cloudy skies. However, unsettled weather patterns and a chance of storms return on Thursday and Friday.

As for the upcoming weekend, it remains uncertain whether it will be characterized by tranquility, sunshine and an absence of storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 92

Tuesday: Sun, stray T-shower. High: 90, Low 73

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88, Low 70

Thursday: PM T-storms. High: 89. Low: 71

Friday: Chance storms. High: 87, Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86, Low: 67

