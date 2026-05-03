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Pleasant Monday in Philadelphia region with temps hitting mid-70s. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Tammie Souza
Tammie Souza
"Weather has been my passion since childhood when my grandfather took me flying, and after seeing my first tornado, I was hooked for life and simply can't imagine doing anything else."
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Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

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This will be another week with large temperature swings and a few chances for much-needed rain in the Philadelphia region.

Our average high is 72, and Monday will surpass that with highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday is even warmer with highs 10-15 degrees above normal in the low to mid-80s.

NEXT big weather changes

Sunglasses will come in handy to start the week, but keep the umbrella handy for midweek.

By Wednesday, the mercury starts to drop near 70, and a cold front arrives with rain and scattered storms. Another chance of rain rolls through on Thursday as temperatures continue falling. Highs that day will only in the upper 50s.

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CBS News Philadelphia

Sunshine returns Friday, but we remain cooler than normal with highs in the mid-60s.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Warm and sunny. High 76, low 47.

Tuesday: Very warm. High 85, low 60.

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms. High 71, low 65.

Thursday: Rain likely. High 58, low 52.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66, low 47.

Saturday: Chance showers. High 67, low 50.  

Sunday: P.m. showers. High 71, low 50.

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