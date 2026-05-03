Pleasant Monday in Philadelphia region with temps hitting mid-70s. Here's the weather forecast.

This will be another week with large temperature swings and a few chances for much-needed rain in the Philadelphia region.

Our average high is 72, and Monday will surpass that with highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday is even warmer with highs 10-15 degrees above normal in the low to mid-80s.

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Sunglasses will come in handy to start the week, but keep the umbrella handy for midweek.

By Wednesday, the mercury starts to drop near 70, and a cold front arrives with rain and scattered storms. Another chance of rain rolls through on Thursday as temperatures continue falling. Highs that day will only in the upper 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunshine returns Friday, but we remain cooler than normal with highs in the mid-60s.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Warm and sunny. High 76, low 47.

Tuesday: Very warm. High 85, low 60.

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms. High 71, low 65.

Thursday: Rain likely. High 58, low 52.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66, low 47.

Saturday: Chance showers. High 67, low 50.

Sunday: P.m. showers. High 71, low 50.

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