Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Chilly with a few showers

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Chilly with a few showers
NEXT Weather: Chilly with a few showers 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are some showers in the area today and it's a little chilly for May - you'll want long sleeves, something waterproof, and your umbrella on standby.

temperatures-philadelphia-jersey-shore-lehigh-valley-may-2-2023.png

You may not need it for every second of the day, but it'll be good to know where that umbrella is just in case you get caught in the rain.

Because of the cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures are not going to increase much today. 

rain-chances-all-week.png
CBS News Philadelphia

We saw showers in New Jersey and Delaware earlier this morning.

radar-pic.png
CBS News Philadelphia

A big upper-level storm system moved its way through the area and we have rain chances all week.

Temperatures are going to increase through the week, and we're due for a lovely spring weekend with temperatures in the 70s.

download-5.png
CBS News Philadelphia
Kate Bilo
kate-bilo-web.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News weather team and The CW Philly in October 2010.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.