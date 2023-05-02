NEXT Weather: Chilly with a few showers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are some showers in the area today and it's a little chilly for May - you'll want long sleeves, something waterproof, and your umbrella on standby.

You may not need it for every second of the day, but it'll be good to know where that umbrella is just in case you get caught in the rain.

Because of the cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures are not going to increase much today.

We saw showers in New Jersey and Delaware earlier this morning.

A big upper-level storm system moved its way through the area and we have rain chances all week.

Temperatures are going to increase through the week, and we're due for a lovely spring weekend with temperatures in the 70s.

