Blustery Monday in Philadelphia, tracking potential winter storm later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday in the Philadelphia region brings quieter but still blustery conditions in the wake of the cold front.

Skies turn mostly clear and dry, but west to northwest winds remain gusty through the morning with gusts around 20-25 mph before easing later in the day. Expect seasonably cold temperatures.

NEXT big weather change

Thursday and Friday turn more unsettled as another system approaches the region. There is a chance for rain and snow, especially across northern and western areas. Locations farther south and east might see mostly rain.

Temperatures remain below normal, and while any precipitation looks light at this point, timing and impacts will need to be monitored as we get closer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny skies. High 44, low 31.

Tuesday: Sunny and milder. High 50, low 29.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 53, low 40.

Thursday: Late showers. High 39, low 37.

Friday: Winter storm? High 32, low 21.

Saturday: 40s return. High 42, low 25.

Sunday: Cold. High 33, low 28.

