Philadelphia Weather: Here's when arctic air arrives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, we knew it would only be a matter of time before the real cold made a reappearance in the Philadelphia region.

After weeks of above-average temperatures, the bottom will drop out by Friday, with lows in the single digits and teens. Add in the wind chill factor, and we could be entering dangerously cold territory within a matter of days.

It's all about the high pressure

With clearing skies and dry conditions, Wednesday night will bring a surface high across the area, dragging in light north winds, pulling temperatures down into the teens and 20s.

A weak cold front may even bring a bit of light snow or flurries to Delaware Thursday morning, with little to no accumulation.

While temperatures will be cold during this period, they'll average 5 to 8 degrees below average (which this time of year is in the low 40s).

Once we get into Friday, the real cold arrives.

Arctic arrival

A very potent and powerful cold front will be shifting south into our area Friday afternoon.

This will be the leading edge of an Arctic air mass that will park itself on top of us over the weekend. The morning hours start out in the 30s Friday, but will rapidly fall throughout the day, into the teens by the late afternoon. Friday night, while clear, will be blustery and frigid, with lows dipping into the single digits and teens.

By Saturday morning, the coldest air we've felt since Christmas will be here.

Saturday morning wind chills will be approaching -25 in the Poconos, and below zero for the city of Philadelphia. The Jersey Shore could experience chills very close to zero as well.

As with all cold spells, it's important to make sure your heat is working, to check on any elderly neighbors, and to make sure the pets are safe and warm inside.

The good news? This cold snap will be short lived; by Sunday, we're already rebounding and by next week, many of us are back in the 50s!

Stay warm!