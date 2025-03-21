Rain moves out of Philadelphia region as Friday will be cooler and windy. Here's the forecast.

After another day with high temperatures in the 70s, showers and storms ahead of a cold front pushed through the region Thursday night ahead of a cold front set to change things up for Friday.

Colder air has quickly started to rush into the region, sending temperatures into the 30s across the entire area to start our Friday.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Gusty winds out of the northwest certainly aren't making things any better, sending feels-like temperatures in the low 30s to get the day started.

CBS News Philadelphia.

As the storm system from Thursday night moves out and an area of high pressure centered over the Lower Mississippi Valley moves in, Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, but also windy and cooler conditions. Winds will remain out of the northwest from 20-30 mph with gusts between 35-45 mph. Meanwhile, temperatures will slowly warm into the low-middle 50s, but thanks to the gusty conditions feels-like temperatures, we'll remain in the 40s through the afternoon.

The winds will begin to relax Friday evening as temperatures gradually cool back to near 40s under mostly clear skies by Saturday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Overall, the weekend looks OK — it'll just be a little warmer on Saturday than on Sunday.

Saturday will feature high temperatures in the low 60s with increasing clouds through the second half of the day. The clouds will be associated with a relatively weather-cold front that'll sweep through the region Saturday night. Temperatures Sunday morning will return to around the freezing mark before temperatures try to rebound back into the low 50s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Philadelphia

Next week will feature somewhat of an unsettled pattern with rain likely on Monday and then again on Wednesday.

The NEXT Weather Team will stay on top of the changing weather conditions to help you plan for what's ahead next week.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia.

Friday: Sunny & windy. High of 55, low of 37.

Saturday: Clouds build. High of 62, low of 40.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler. High of 52, low of 32.

Monday: Showers. High of 64, low of 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 57, low of 43.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High of 53, low of 39.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High of 55, low of 37.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.