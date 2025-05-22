Scattered showers in Philadelphia region Friday; chilly Memorial Day weekend. Here's the forecast.

Once again, you will need the umbrella and coat with you on Friday in the Philadelphia region. Scattered showers are possible during the morning and evening commutes, but there is no flooding threat.

Sunglasses will be optional with mostly cloudy skies. The highs will continue to run below average in the low to mid-60s. Our normal high on Friday is 76, and it goes without saying we will be nowhere near the record high of 96 set in 1941.

Clouds will begin to clear Friday night, and temperatures will tumble to the 40s, providing a chilly start to the holiday weekend.

Last year, the Memorial Day weekend was very hot with highs in the upper 80s. It was dry both Saturday and Sunday, but wet on Monday.

This year will feel very different with highs running well below average in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a few clouds drifting through. Sunday will be mostly sunny, the pick day of the weekend. Monday will be sunny with increasing late-day clouds.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts because rain chances return by late Monday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sun and clouds, p.m. shower. High of 65, low of 51.

Saturday: Clouds to sun. High of 65, low of 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 72, low of 52.

Monday: Partly sunny. High of 75, low of 54.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High of 69, low of 55.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 71, low 58.

Thursday: Clearing. High of 78, low of 60.

