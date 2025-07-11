Friday in Philadelphia region starts foggy with chance of isolated storms. Here's the forecast.

Once again, heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings across South Jersey west into Central Delaware, but just as the sun set Thursday night, the rain cleared and the sunshine returns for many across the region.

Areas of fog will develop into Friday morning as temperatures bottom out around 70 degrees. As temperatures rise Friday morning the fog will mix out and give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will then rebound back into the upper 80s with our old friend humidity making it still feel like the low-middle 90s. For a change, however, the chance of rain Friday afternoon will be considerably lower than what the area has had all week with only a few isolated showers or storms possible through the afternoon.

The chance of rain will decrease through the evening as temperatures once again gradually drop back into the low 70s to start off the weekend.

We won't completely drop the chance of rain for the weekend, there looks to only be a small chance for a few pop-up afternoon showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to right around 90 degrees both days.

A cold front is pegged to sweep through the region Monday, which will bring the chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, once that front moves through, a calmer pattern should return for most of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Isolated p.m. storm. High 88, Low 71

Saturday: Isolated storms. High 90, Low 73

Sunday: Isolated storms. High 88, Low 70

Monday: T-storm likely. High 86, Low 72

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High 90, Low 72

Wednesday: Isolated storms. High 91, Low 73

Thursday: Isolated storms. High 89, low 75.

