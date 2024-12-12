Cold Friday in Philadelphia region as chilly conditions continue this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

The big chill has arrived in the Philadelphia region. Friday morning will start out in the mid-low 20s under clear skies.

Be sure to have those layers if you are going to be outside. Fortunately, the winds will not be as strong but even the slightest breeze will drop the temperature considerably.

Daytime highs will only top out in the mid-30s, making it feel like the heart of winter — our average high temp in mid-January is still 41 degrees. The cold will continue into the weekend with some very cold mornings. We'll start both Friday and Saturday in the 20s with some spots in the teens on Saturday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

The weekend looks to be mixed with mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions on Saturday and more clouds Sunday. Highs will be near 40 on Saturday and around 50 on Sunday. Rain looks likely to return Sunday night and we'll progress into a warmer and wetter pattern early next week, with rain both Monday and Tuesday and highs in the 50s.

At this point, the Eagles game is looking dry but chilly with temps in the 40s. It's possible the weather system speeds up, but as of now, the late afternoon game time appears to be dry.

Speaking of dry, the newest drought monitor was released on Thursday and a good portion of our area remains under a extreme drought, a level 4 out of 5.

The rainfall on Wednesday was not accounted for, however, the 1 to 2 inches we received will only make a dent.

At this point, to bring us out of our current drought in a one month period, we'd need between 13 to 15 inches of rainfall. Unfortunately, if we had that much, we'd be looking at widespread flooding, so it's safe to say our extreme conditions may go well into 2025. It's going to take a steady soaking rain over the course of a few months to safely bring us back to normal conditions.

Here is your 7-day forecast

Friday: Sunny and cold. High of 38, low of 25.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 38, low of 20.

Sunday: Clouding up. High of 47, low of 25.

Monday: Rain likely. High of 53, low of 39.

Tuesday: P.m. showers. High of 59, low of 48.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 48, low of 36.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 50, low of 35.