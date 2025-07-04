Fourth of July weather in Philadelphia will be perfect for fireworks and more. Here's the forecast.

Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia region will be beautiful

Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia region will be beautiful

Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia region will be beautiful

After a very busy weather week, we will be rewarded significantly with perfect July Fourth weather in the Philadelphia region on Friday.

There will be low humidity, sunny skies, light winds and seasonably mild temps — get out and enjoy! It will be great conditions for fireworks! High pressure will linger through the weekend over the region, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s, and comfortable dew points in the low to mid 60s.

The holiday weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, with no weather issues expected to impact your plans the entire weekend. Incredible!

Next week looks to be unsettled again with highs near 90, humidity climbing back up, and pop-up storms blanketing the Delaware Valley — pretty typical summertime conditions. There aren't any weather alerts at this time, but your NEXT Weather team will be monitoring the situation and update you as conditions warrant.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Fabulous Fourth! High 86, Low 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 65.

Sunday: Heating up. High 91, Low 69.

Monday: Tracking p.m. storms. High 86, Low 73.

Tuesday: Chance of storms. High 85, Low 75.

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High 89, Low 73.

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 85, Low 72.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast