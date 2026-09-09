Another warm and dry day in Philadelphia region Wednesday before chance of rain. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday will be another warm and dry day in the Philadelphia region, as there are no weather issues to deal with if you are going outside.

Humidity levels in the region will be a bit higher than the past few days, so it may feel a touch warmer than the 88 degrees in the afternoon, but it's still pretty nice.

NEXT big weather changes

The NEXT big change will be the return of a chance of some showers and even a few thunderstorms Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.

At some point, it looks like a wave of early showers may pass by for the morning bus stop forecast and commute-cast. Then, a lull comes in mid-to-late morning into the early afternoon, followed by a better chance for showers and storms during the evening.

Flooding does not look like a concern, as the total rainfall is expected to be in the .25 to .75 inch range, nor do severe thunderstorms. We are currently in the general thunderstorm risk assessment, but things could change as the storms approach.

The cold front will clear by Thursday night and bring cooler temps and drier humidity for Friday and Saturday. However, lingering showers may persist into the first part of Friday.

Then we will be tracking another wave of showers heading this way for Sunday. We will be keeping an eye out for showers impacting the Eagles' game, so stay tuned for any updates as we get closer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 88, Low 68

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 88, Low 74

Friday: Sunny skies. High 82, Low 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 62

Sunday: A storm or two. High 84, Low 69

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 82, Low 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 60

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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