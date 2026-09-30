Sunshine returns to Philadelphia region before end-of-week October warmup. Here's the weather forecast.

No umbrella needed again in the Philadelphia region today, and the lighter wind will be nice. If you've been waiting to get outside, clean up the yard, or just dry things out, this afternoon is another good opportunity. Sunglasses may actually become useful again later today.

Humidity stays comfortable as well. It's a nice afternoon for a walk, practice, or anything outdoors, although the ground may obviously still be soggy in spots after the recent rain.

At the Jersey Shore, the storm is gone, and the wind has relaxed, but the ocean will take longer to settle down after several days of pounding surf. Beach erosion and storm cleanup remain significant issues in some communities.

NEXT big weather changes

Our next big change is a quick warmup that will make it feel more like late summer than the beginning of October.

High pressure builds in behind the departing storm, allowing temperatures to climb each day. Wednesday reaches around 80, then Thursday jumps into the mid-80s.

Friday is the warmest day of the week. We could reach the upper 80s around Philadelphia, which is more typical of midsummer than early October. Not a record (95 degrees, 2019), but well above the normal in the mid-70s.

Friday night football should be dry and unusually warm for this time of year, although a cold front may bring a few showers later Friday night.

That front knocks temperatures back down for the weekend. Saturday currently looks like the better of the two days: partly sunny, much cooler and mainly dry with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday is the day to watch. The front may stall just to the south while another wave develops along it, increasing the chance for a period of rain. There's still plenty of uncertainty in the exact timing and coverage, but if you're making weekend outdoor plans, Saturday looks better than Sunday for now.

So after the dreary stretch we just endured, enjoy the change: dry today, warmer tomorrow and a brief taste of summer by Thursday and Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Some sun. High 79, Low 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 65

Friday: Very warm. High 87, Low 66

Saturday: Cooler, cloudy. High 72, Low 65

Sunday: Showers likely. High 66, Low 61

Monday: Some sun. High 69, Low 59

Tuesday: Cool and breezy. High 66, Low 50

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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