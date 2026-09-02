Another round of strong storms expected to hit Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia region is under another NEXT Weather Alert on Wednesday for the potential for another round of strong storms, mainly later in the evening into the overnight hours Thursday.

Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the most significant impacts in the region, although large hail and an isolated tornado threat exist, mainly west of Philadelphia.

While it will be another shorts-and-T-shirt day, it will not be as oppressively hot as it was Tuesday, when feels-like temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.

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NEXT big weather changes

The heat won't be as intense Wednesday, but a frontal boundary will remain draped over the region that will be the focus for more storms in the afternoon.

Once again, these storms will have the potential to turn severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary concerns.

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The cold front will start to push to the south Thursday, but it likely won't clear the area completely before more storms begin to develop Thursday afternoon. We'll have to watch again for the threat of some strong-to-severe weather later in the day.

By Friday, drier and more stable air will begin to push into the region. It will start to lower the humidity and bring back the sunshine.

High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-upper 80s, but into the Labor Day weekend, high temps will be around 80 degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert: Storms. High 84, Low 72

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert: Storms/heat. High 90, Low 72

Friday: Showers south. High 87, Low 74

Saturday: Bright and sunny. High 83, Low 68

Sunday: Sunny skies. High 79, Low 64

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 62

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 81, Low 63

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