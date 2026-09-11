Lingering showers will give way to afternoon sun in Philadelphia region Friday. Here's the weather forecast.

Early morning clouds and lingering showers will give way to afternoon sunshine and drier air in the Philadelphia region Friday. Take advantage of a beautiful evening Friday by spending some time outside — sunglasses are a must during the day; umbrellas are not.

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Our second weather maker arrives for the weekend, but it's not all a washout.

Saturday starts out pretty good as well. Expect increasing clouds with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers could pop up late in the afternoon, but most of the daytime hours should remain dry.

The bigger weekend change arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Another disturbance approaches from the west and should bring a more organized round of rain and thunderstorms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

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Sunday looks rather cloudy and unsettled with lingering showers possible early, though it looks like it may clear out in time for the Eagles' season opener at 4:25 p.m.

Then, we improve Monday again as drier air returns and highs stay on the cool side of normal. In fact, widespread 50s and even some 40s are forecast for Tuesday morning, so have the sweatshirt ready to go.

Significant changes to the drought conditions were released Thursday, with most of our area now out of drought and just 44% under "abnormally dry" conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Morning showers. High 83, Low 72

Saturday: Clouding up. High 82, Low 63

Sunday: AM T-storm. High 84, Low 72

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 69

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 62

Thursday: Stray T-storm. High 84, Low 68

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