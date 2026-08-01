Humid and warm weekend weather in the Philadelphia area, with rounds of rain next week. Here's the forecast.

Very warm and humid weather conditions will kick off our weekend in the Philadelphia area. Temperatures Saturday morning range from the mid-60s to the low or mid-70s under variably cloudy skies.

High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, running a couple degrees above normal. Conditions will be mainly dry, but a few isolated pop-up showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Otherwise, expect a steady stream of clouds mixed with some peeks of sun through the day.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, but our next system approaching from the west will begin to increase the chance for a few more scattered showers or storms going into Sunday night.

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Scattered rounds of rain and storms will be likely going into next week, with even some periods of heavy rain possible through Monday.

This may result in some localized areas of flash flooding.

Right now Monday looks to be the most active, but the rest of the week will remain unsettled with almost daily chances of scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 89

Sunday: Showers late. High 87, Low 74

Monday: Showers and storms. High 85, Low 75

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 86, Low 73

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High 87, Low 73

Thursday: Storms continue. High 90, Low 74

Friday: Stray storms possible. High 90, Low 74

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