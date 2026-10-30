Warm Friday and a sunny Halloween Saturday ahead for Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.
You can leave the jacket at home Friday. You won't need it. Instead, grab the sunglasses and enjoy a beautiful last Friday of October. The breeze will pick up throughout the afternoon, so you'll have to hold onto your hat.
NEXT big weather changes
Halloween on Saturday will stay sunny with highs in the low 60s, a great day for trick-or-treating, but it will be noticeably cooler than Friday.
Then the warmth surges back: upper 60s Monday, mid 70s Tuesday, and peaking near 76 Wednesday with showers possible late Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Friday: Warm, breezy. High 73, Low 54
Saturday: Mostly sunny Halloween. High 61, Low 43
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 63, Low 40
Monday: Partly sunny. High 68, Low 42
Tuesday: Warm again. High 74, Low 46
Wednesday: Night showers. High 73, Low 50
Thursday: Shower chance. High 72, Low 60
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