Tuesday begins on cool side as Philadelphia region's sunny week continues. Here's the weather forecast.

Why change a good thing? After a beautifully sunny Monday, Tuesday will keep the trend running. Temperatures Tuesday morning will still be a little on the cool side, but not as chilly as the last couple of mornings.

We'll start the day with temps in the low-mid 40s in most spots, with temperatures in Philadelphia closer to 50 degrees. Sunshine will get to work early, and warm temperatures will reach the mid-60s by lunchtime before peaking in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

NEXT big weather changes

Our next big change is another coastal storm, although the greatest impacts will remain confined to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Low pressure strengthening off the Carolina coast will start to turn north, while high pressure remains anchored to our north. The tightening pressure gradient between these systems will produce a prolonged period of northeast winds, pushing water toward the beaches and into the back bays.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening, with minor tidal flooding expected around high tide. Additional flooding is possible Wednesday, with the Wednesday evening high tide currently looking like the greatest concern. Minor to locally moderate flooding could affect low-lying roads and back bay communities, especially where water doesn't fully drain between tide cycles. Northeast wind gusts of 30–35 mph and seas of 7–12 feet could also lead to dangerous marine conditions and additional beach erosion.

For Philadelphia and our inland suburbs, the forecast is much quieter. A northeast breeze will pick up Tuesday, but become more noticeable Wednesday, with highs dropping into the mid-60s.

The coastal storm should begin to pull away Thursday, allowing winds and water levels to gradually subside. The rest of the week looks relatively quiet, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures generally in the 60s.

Another push of some cooler air will arrive Friday and keep high temperatures Friday afternoon in the low 60s. By Friday night, temperatures will likely return to the mid-upper 30s.

The weekend currently looks mainly dry and seasonable, with temperatures warming back to near 70 degrees by Sunday and Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Sunny. High 72, Low 49

Wednesday: Sunny. High 65, Low 48

Thursday: Sunny. High 69, Low 46

Friday: Sunny. High 62, Low 46

Saturday: Sunny. High 64, Low 39

Sunday: Sunny. High 68, Low 40

Monday: Sunny. High 74, Low 42

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