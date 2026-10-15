Sweater weather returns to Philadelphia region before weekend cold front. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region is back to sweater weather, with highs only in the upper 60s. It will be a great day with sunshine and increasing clouds later.

NEXT big weather changes

Friday is the day to watch. A powerful upper-level trough digging into the Northeast will send a strong cold front across the region, bringing periods of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Some showers could develop Friday morning, but the greatest concern for gusty showers and thunderstorms appears to be later in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures may briefly rebound into the upper 70s ahead of the front, with southwest winds increasing through the day. Gusts around 30–35 mph are possible even outside thunderstorms, with locally stronger gusts in any heavier storms.

Friday isn't a designated NEXT Weather Alert Day yet, but we'll continue monitoring the wind potential and timing, especially for the evening commute and high school football games.

Behind the front, we're looking at a dramatic temperature drop for the weekend. Saturday's high may only reach the mid-50s, nearly 30 degrees colder than Wednesday. Sunshine returns, but gusty northwest winds could make it feel more like the 40s through much of the day.

Sunday looks sunny and a little less windy, with highs near 60 degrees. Both days should be dry, making this a good weekend for fall festivals, pumpkin picking and outdoor sports, as long as you're dressed for the chill.

We're also watching the potential for frost in some of our colder suburbs Saturday night into Sunday morning, with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Philadelphia itself should remain a bit warmer near 40, but sensitive plants in outlying areas may need protection. Temperatures gradually moderate early next week, returning to the mid-60s Monday and upper 60s Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Showers south. High 68, Low 58

Friday: Storms, wind. High 78, Low 59

Saturday: Windy, colder. High 56, Low 49

Sunday: Frosty start. High 59, Low 38

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 68, Low 39

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 70, Low 46

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 71, Low 49

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