Philadelphia gets a break from steamy weather Monday after region breaks multiple heat records

Lots of sunshine, breezy afternoon in the forecast as Philadelphia gets a break from the 90s

Lots of sunshine, breezy afternoon in the forecast as Philadelphia gets a break from the 90s

Lots of sunshine, breezy afternoon in the forecast as Philadelphia gets a break from the 90s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is shaping up to be warm again, but we'll get a little break from the overwhelming heat and humidity that blanketed the Philadelphia region over the last few days.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with lower humidity and highs near 85 degrees, effectively ending the recent heat wave. Overnight, chances for severe weather dropped to zero. A few showers could pop up along the Jersey Shore Monday morning, but skies eventually clear out for a very sunny day across the Delaware Valley.

Dew points over the next few days CBS Philadelphia

It'll turn a bit breezy this afternoon, with sustained winds between 15-20 mph picking up around 11:30 a.m. That breeze should feel pretty cool and refreshing given the last few days, but could bring down any loosened tree branches from Sunday's storms.

Future winds, Monday, June 24 CBS Philadelphia

The reprieve won't last long though. On Tuesday temps rebound back into the 90s with another chance for showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brace yourself for more humidity as well; by mid-week we'll start to see some uncomfortably muggy nights.

Delaware Valley breaks or ties 20 heat records in 5 days

It was a record-breaking weather week around the Delaware Valley.

On Sunday, Philadelphia set a new record high of 98 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 97 degrees set in 1888.

Philadelphia set a new heat record on Sunday, June 23 of 98 degrees, breaking the previous record of 97 degrees set in 1888. CBS Philadelphia

But according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, that's just one of 20 heat records that were broken or tied around Greater Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware since June 19.

Allentown and Reading broke record-high temperatures on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

And over the weekend, Reading, Trenton, New Jersey, Wilmington, Delaware, the Atlantic City Airport and Mount Pocono all broke records for their warmest low temperatures.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, June 24, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 85, a nice break from the heat

Tuesday: High of 92, low of 66, sunny

Wednesday: High of 94, low of 74, PM thunderstorms

Thursday: High of 88, low of 72, AM clouds and PM sun

Friday: High of 84, low of 63, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 87, low of 67, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 92, low of 76, scattered thunderstorms