Foggy morning followed by good summer Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.
If you're heading out in the morning, brace yourself for a few areas of fog in the Philadelphia region. While Tuesday will be hot, the humidity levels in the region will be lower. It should be a good summer day to head to the pool or beach.
There is a slight chance of evening showers, mainly near the Jersey Shore, but nothing worth making any adjustment for. All in all, Tuesday will be a nice, hot summer day.
NEXT big weather changes
The NEXT more meaningful chance for rain arrives beginning Wednesday night into Thursday, when showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely.
Thursday afternoon could turn unsettled as our next cold front pushes through.
Showers may linger into Friday, while the weekend currently trends cooler and unsettled, with additional shower chances if the front stalls out nearby.
As for severe weather, there are no alerts or outlooks posted, but we'll be closely monitoring.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High 90, Low 75
Wednesday: Lots of sun. High 90, Low 70
Thursday: PM showers. High 87, Low 73
Friday: AM rain chance. High 82, Low 72
Saturday: Sunny. High 88, Low 72
Sunday: Chance of showers. High 82, Low 70
Monday: Sun and clouds. High 81, Low 66
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.