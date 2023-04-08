Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Frost and freeze alerts before Easter

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Cloudy with bits of sunshine
NEXT Weather: Cloudy with bits of sunshine 03:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday will start off cloudy for our region, but some areas will see sunshine peek through those clouds.

If you're in the Lehigh Valley, you'll likely see more sunshine than the rest of the area.

weekend-forecast-1.png

If you're at the Jersey Shore, it'll likely be gray all day.

Bring outdoor plants inside tonight!

There are multiple freeze and frost alerts across the region Sunday morning from 2 a.m. into 10 a.m.

frost-and-freeze-alerts.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Freeze warning for these counties: Lancaster, Berks, Montgomery, Chester in Pennsylvania; Cumberland, Atlantic, Burlington, Mercer and Ocean in New Jersey.

Frost advisory for these counties: New Castle County in Delaware; Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Cape May in New Jersey; Delaware County and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

cold-overnight.png

Your Easter forecast

Christians are observing Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday; Jewish people are observing Passover, and Muslims are amid their monthlong Ramadan fast.

Clouds will thin overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. It'll be sunny for Easter service, but still very cold, so stay bundled up.

next-holiday-climo-easter.png

And it will be sunny throughout the day! Enjoy it.  

We'll warm up throughout the day and have a mild afternoon with the temps nearing 60 degrees.

Climbing toward summer-like temperatures

Coming up, we're entering a stretch of dry weather that should last into next weekend.

This warming trend should bring is into summer-like temperatures by the end of next week. We're expecting to hit the mid-80s by Thursday.

high-temp-trend.png
Tammie Souza
Tammie-Souza-web-headshot-No-Branding-1024x576-1.jpg

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 8:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

