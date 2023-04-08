NEXT Weather: Frost and freeze alerts before Easter

NEXT Weather: Cloudy with bits of sunshine

NEXT Weather: Cloudy with bits of sunshine

NEXT Weather: Cloudy with bits of sunshine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday will start off cloudy for our region, but some areas will see sunshine peek through those clouds.

If you're in the Lehigh Valley, you'll likely see more sunshine than the rest of the area.

If you're at the Jersey Shore, it'll likely be gray all day.

Bring outdoor plants inside tonight!

There are multiple freeze and frost alerts across the region Sunday morning from 2 a.m. into 10 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

Freeze warning for these counties: Lancaster, Berks, Montgomery, Chester in Pennsylvania; Cumberland, Atlantic, Burlington, Mercer and Ocean in New Jersey.

Frost advisory for these counties: New Castle County in Delaware; Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Cape May in New Jersey; Delaware County and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

Your Easter forecast

Christians are observing Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday; Jewish people are observing Passover, and Muslims are amid their monthlong Ramadan fast.

Clouds will thin overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. It'll be sunny for Easter service, but still very cold, so stay bundled up.

And it will be sunny throughout the day! Enjoy it.

We'll warm up throughout the day and have a mild afternoon with the temps nearing 60 degrees.

Climbing toward summer-like temperatures

Coming up, we're entering a stretch of dry weather that should last into next weekend.

This warming trend should bring is into summer-like temperatures by the end of next week. We're expecting to hit the mid-80s by Thursday.