South Jersey family prepares to celebrate Passover in person

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Jewish people across the Tri-State region are preparing for the first night of Passover.

The holiday commemorates the Jewish people's exodus from slavery in Egypt to freedom in the land of Israel.

It's also a time for families to come together to reflect on the centuries-long journey of the Jewish people.

"To really show our kids, like, this is who we are," Lisa Rosenberg said. "We made it through triumph and tragedies and challenges before and we are still here, and that's important."

This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that both sides of the Rosenberg family will be celebrating Passover in person.

"There is just a difference between having a Zoom Passover, which we've done, versus an in-person Sedar," Rosenberg said. "The energy is awesome."

This year, Passover is a return to normalcy amid a new normal. While many families are celebrating in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the holiday comes amid a spike in antisemitic incidents across the country.

It's a return to normalcy amid a frightening new normal when the region is seeing a spike in antisemitic incidents.

The Anti-Defamation League said from 2021 to 2022, New Jersey saw a 10% rise in incidents.

Temple Beth Sholom's Associate Rabbi Bryan Wexler said it's also important to reflect on rising antisemitism, while surrounded by family at the Sedar table.

"This is an opportunity to come together, to celebrate our Jewish tradition, to celebrate our Jewish family," Rabbi Wexler said. "But also, to say that we continue on, and we're going to respond from a place of love."

Passover will last through April 13.