After a dry start to September, rain comes to Philadelphia region this week

After what has been the driest start to September in almost 20 years, a little rain has returned to the area. While the coverage of rainfall isn't as great as it originally looked like it would be, some of us will still pick up a little rainfall over the next couple of days.

An area of low pressure off the coast will send several rounds of scattered showers to the area through the day Wednesday that will likely amount to hit-and-miss showers through the morning commute and possibly again for the afternoon and evening commute. Otherwise, conditions Wednesday will be generally cloudy and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

While everyone across the Philadelphia area will have a chance for some rainfall, not everyone will actually see it. In fact, the greater chance of rainfall will be closer to the coast — closer to the area of low pressure that will start to track east Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Rainfall totals through Thursday night into Friday morning will likely range from about 0.10-0.25 inch in Lehigh and Delaware Valley, with up to 0.5 inch closer to the coast.

By Friday, the pattern will begin to break down as an area of high pressure tries to push in from the north for the weekend. While there is still a small chance for an isolated shower on Friday, drier air looks to begin to filter into the region Friday night into Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday afternoon look to be in the middle 70s with overnight lows Saturday night dropping into the upper 50s.

Even cooler and drier air is likely to arrive for Sunday and appropriately so with the autumnal equinox and the official start to autumn occurring at 8:43 a.m Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the low-middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High of 76, low of 68, showers

Thursday: High of 78, low of 67, few showers

Friday: High of 79, low of 65, some sun returns

Saturday: High of 76, low of 63, partly sunny

Sunday: High of 73, low of 58, sun and clouds

Monday: High of 73, low of 58, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 74, low of 59, partly cloudy

