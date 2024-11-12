Cold start to Wednesday morning in Philadelphia region, tracking another tropical system. Here's the full forecast.

Chilly fall temperatures in Philadelphia region this week, tracking our next chance for rain

Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the season so far in the Philadelphia region with widespread temps at or below the freezing mark. The winds will not be as strong but any breeze at all will knock the wind chill down quite a bit.

Highs will only be in the low 50s under sunny skies. Clouds will thicken up Thursday ahead of another system that has the chance for a shower on Thursday night, though it looks like the steadiest rain may miss us to the south. Then, we are back to the low 60s by the weekend. At this point, it is looking dry for the Eagles game on Thursday night, but temps will be chilly. Layer up for some good fall football weather.

Temps will climb back into the 60s for the weekend and the weather is, yet again, trending dry.

Also, eyes need to be back on the tropics as another system may develop and potentially become a hurricane next week.

Florida needs to keep a close eye on this one as models have it making landfall somewhere near the Fort Myers area on Wednesday. This has also delayed the moving of the SS United States. If developed, it will be named Sara. National Hurricane Center currently has a 90% chance for that to occur.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, chilly. High of 52.

Thursday: Maybe a shower. High of 53, low of 33.

Friday: Sunshine returns. High of 57, low of 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 64, low of 41.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 64, low of 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 67, low of 44.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 63, low of 45.

