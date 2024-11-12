SS United States' departure from South Philadelphia's Pier 82 delayed again. Here's why.

Departure of SS United States delayed; put on hold due to tropical disturbance in the Caribbean

The SS United States' departure from South Philadelphia's Pier 82 has been delayed yet again.

Officials in Okaloosa County, Florida, said the plan to move the massive ship out of South Philadelphia Friday has been scrapped. County officials said a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico was reason enough to abort the mission.

The ship was scheduled to leave Philadelphia waters Friday morning during low tide and be towed to Mobile, Alabama, to be prepped for sinking.

"Like most large, multi-faceted operations, this move involves coordination with multiple agencies and dates, times, and other logistics are subject to change to make certain the vessel is moved safely," a news release from Okaloosa County reads in part.

A new date to move the SS United States has not been scheduled.

This isn't the first time the ship's relocation has been delayed. Last month, a similar storm threw a wrench in the plans.

The SS United States, a historic ocean liner that holds the speed record for transatlantic crossing, has been at Pier 82 since 1996.

Plans to develop the ship into a hotel or casino never materialized. Late this past summer, CBS News Philadelphia learned of plans to sink the ship to become the world's largest artificial reef.

A federal judge previously ordered the ship to relocate after a dispute over rent.