Watch CBS News
Local News

SS United States' departure from South Philadelphia's Pier 82 delayed again. Here's why.

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Departure of SS United States delayed; put on hold due to tropical disturbance in the Caribbean
Departure of SS United States delayed; put on hold due to tropical disturbance in the Caribbean 00:42

The SS United States' departure from South Philadelphia's Pier 82 has been delayed yet again

Officials in Okaloosa County, Florida, said the plan to move the massive ship out of South Philadelphia Friday has been scrapped. County officials said a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico was reason enough to abort the mission.

The ship was scheduled to leave Philadelphia waters Friday morning during low tide and be towed to Mobile, Alabama, to be prepped for sinking. 

"Like most large, multi-faceted operations, this move involves coordination with multiple agencies and dates, times, and other logistics are subject to change to make certain the vessel is moved safely," a news release from Okaloosa County reads in part.

A new date to move the SS United States has not been scheduled.   

This isn't the first time the ship's relocation has been delayed. Last month, a similar storm threw a wrench in the plans.

The SS United States, a historic ocean liner that holds the speed record for transatlantic crossing, has been at Pier 82 since 1996.

Plans to develop the ship into a hotel or casino never materialized. Late this past summer, CBS News Philadelphia learned of plans to sink the ship to become the world's largest artificial reef.

A federal judge previously ordered the ship to relocate after a dispute over rent.

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.