Cold Thursday morning in Philadelphia, freeze warnings in parts of the region. Here's the full forecast.

Thursday morning will be even colder with the potential to have our first 30s of the year in Philadelphia and lows near freezing in the far northwest areas like the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, where a freeze warning has been issued. This is an indication that it may be the end of the growing season for crops in that area.

Our average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s. We do get back to seasonable temperatures by Friday and then another nice weekend warmup with highs climbing back to the 70s.

This will also be a very dry and sunny week with dry conditions right through the weekend. This will not help what is quickly becoming a moderate and even severe drought for parts of the area, especially portions of Burlington and Atlantic counties. In fact, we've only had .77 inch of rain in nearly two months, and NO rainfall so far in October. This is actually a record to date. In over 150 years, we've never had zero precipitation for the first 16 days in October, and the dry trend looks to have no end.

If the current forecast holds, this will likely be a top 10 dry stretch. The longest we've gone without rain in Philadelphia since records started was 29 days way back in 1874. We are currently at 18 days, and with no rain in the forecast through most of next week, there's a chance we could get close. If we were to make it to Oct. 28 without any rain, that would be a new record for the area. As of now, it's looking like that time frame may be our next chance at any rainfall, so it could be close! We'll keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, cold morning. High 62, Low 40.

Friday: Sunny. High 70, Low 43.

Saturday: Beautiful. High 73, Low 43.

Sunday: Warmer. High 77, Low 42.

Monday: Warm again. High 79, Low 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High 79, Low 51.

Wednesday: Warming up. High 78, Low 52.

