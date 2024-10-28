Temps warm up in Philadelphia Tuesday after chilly start. Here's the full forecast.

Warming up Tuesday afternoon, high temps to reach the 80s on Halloween in Philadelphia

Here we go again. Yet another day without rainfall across the Delaware Valley is expected with high temperatures heading toward 70 degrees in the afternoon. headed back up again. It'll warm up to the upper 70s on Wednesday, and then the region could see potentially record high temps on Halloween.

It will feel more like summer than the last day of October as we will be chasing a record high of 82 set in 1946.

That 82 degree record is the ONLY time Philadelphia has seen a high temperature in the 80s on Halloween since record keeping began more than 150 years ago.

Halloween temperature record CBS Philadelphia

That warm air will be ahead of a cold front, set to sweep through on Friday and bring the chance for some much needed rainfall. Though it doesn't look like enough to put a dent in the drought, it may put an end to this historic dry streak.

In addition, it will drop the temps back down in the 70s Friday then low 60s on Saturday.

Chance for showers on Friday morning CBS Philadelphia

Beyond that, the lack of rain remains the top headline in weather for the region. Much of the area is now under a moderate to severe drought which will likely be elevated to extreme drought for parts of the area next week when the next update arrives.

It's likely that we October 2024 will go down in the record books as the driest month EVER in Philadelphia history since records were started in the 1870s - currently, our driest month is October of 1924 with only 0.09" of rain.

Potentially driest month on record CBS Philadelphia

This month, we have only had a trace and it doesn't look like we'll see much, if any, more.

This weekend also brings the end of Daylight Saving Time! Set those clocks back an hour before you head to bed Saturday night. While "fall back" is generally thought to provide an extra hour of sleep, it also means the sunset time on Sunday will be at 4:55pm - and it will stay in the 4 o'clock hour until January 15.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Cold start, high of 70, low of 42

Wednesday: A few clouds, high of 76, low of 52

Thursday: Heat for Halloween! High of 82, low of 58

Friday: AM shower possible, high of 73, low of 66

Saturday: Sunny and cooler, high of 62, low of 45

Sunday: Sunny skies, high of 66, low of 44

Monday: Clouds, some sun, high of 64, low of 50

