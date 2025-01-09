Watch CBS News
Clouds increase Friday in Philadelphia region, light snow possible Saturday morning

By Bill Kelly

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cold continues Friday in Philadelphia region; what to expect this weekend
Cold continues Friday in Philadelphia region; what to expect this weekend 03:30

Clouds will increase late Friday in the Philadelphia region as our next system approaches. Friday won't be quite as windy but there will still be a breeze and gusts up to 25 mph, and temps will top out about 5 degrees above freezing! Yes!

Looking ahead to the Saturday snow chance, it's looking less and less likely that snow lovers will get a big dumping of snow out of this one! That said, we may get at least some light snow. The latest model trends keep most of the storm to our south, with an intensification happening too late for a major storm over our area. 

A bar chart showing that the normal high temperature is 41 degrees and the forecasted temps for the next few days - 27 on Friday, 36 on Saturday, 39 on Sunday, 44 on Monday, 32 on Tuesday
CBS News Philadelphia

So what does that mean for us? Saturday morning will bring some light snow or snow showers, which will be able to accumulate easily on cold ground. It's currently looking like a coating to perhaps a half inch, with possibly a bit more in spots to the south. It isn't looking like anything significant. These trends can still shift, and with the potential for a storm nearby, your NEXT Weather team will be monitoring closely and keeping you prepared and protected.

A weather map showing some spots of snow across the area Saturday at 2:30 a.m.
CBS News Philadelphia

Next week we briefly warm into the 40s by Monday before heading back down below freezing again for a few days beginning Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

z-7-day-pm.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouds build. High 37, Low 23

Saturday: Snow shower early. High 36, Low 27

Sunday: Cold and sunny for Birds-Packers. High 39, Low 27

Monday: Sunny. High 44, Low 23

Tuesday: Sun, cooler. High 32, Low 27

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 30, Low 18

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 32, Low 19

