Bitter blast to hit Philadelphia region for Black Friday into the weekend. Here's the forecast.

Black Friday shopping will be chilly but dry across the entire area with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night a lobe of bitterly cold arctic air arrives from Canada, bringing the coldest air the area has seen since last winter.

A NEXT Weather Alert will be in place for the weekend due to this blast of cold air. Despite sunshine, the highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 30s with wind chills below freezing all day and night. Speaking of nights, the morning lows will dip into the 20s for the entire area including the city with feels-like temperatures dropping as low as the teens at times.

Be sure to winterize the outdoor pipes and make special preparations for any pets with a warm place to stay and freshwater that can't freeze over. Even with their warm fur, they are not used to this cold either.

The month of December and the start of Meteorological Winter begins Sunday and every indication is that it'll continue to feel like winter through the entire week ahead.

Next week will be sunny, but unseasonably cold temperatures will persist with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 and lows in the mid to upper 20s. A fast-moving system looks to move through the area Wednesday night and could bring the area a quick round of some snow showers. Right now little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this system and any other systems to follow as we head into the winter months.

Here is the current travel forecast so you can plan and prepare:

Friday will dry out, with a few snow showers possible in the Poconos. Friday night a push of arctic air arrives, and the lows Saturday morning will be in the 20s. Travel should be clear.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest of the season with much of the area in the upper 30s during the day and dipping to the 20s at night. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all weekend. It will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds on both days. Travel should be clear for anyone heading home.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 46, low of 35.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold, high of 38, low of 28.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold, high of 39, low of 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 40, low of 25.

Tuesday: Staying chilly, high of 39, low of 27.

Wednesday: Snow possible late, high of 40, low of 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high of 45, low of 29.

