Morning clouds breaking for sun. Turning breezy and cooler in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Sunny skies and breezy conditions as we look ahead to Saturday in Philadelphia

Around a quarter to a half inch of rain fell across the region Friday before the rain cleared out as a cold front swept across the region Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Behind the front cooler and drier air will rush into the region through the day Saturday which will keep temperatures in the 30s for most of the day. As the cooler air rushes into the region the feels-like temperatures will drop into the 20s and likely stay there for most of the day as winds gust up to 25 mph.

Skies will become mostly sunny through Saturday as the drier air mass moves in and then remain mostly clear to partly cloudy into Saturday night. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to drop Saturday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a calmer day with a little more cloud cover scattered across the region as temperatures climb to near normal for early February in the low 40s.

We are going to then warm up briefly on Monday — maybe making a run in the middle 50s.

Before another shot of cold air arrives and rain showers return for Wednesday into Thursday. February is still very much winter and while there is no snow in the immediate forecast, our average snowfall in Philadelphia is 8.4", our snowiest month.

We'll get more, and the Next Weather Team will keep you well ahead of it.

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: Colder. High 40, Low 37.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 42, Low 21.

Monday: Clouds, mild. High 52, Low 33.

Tuesday: Cooler, some sun. High 51, Low 43.

Wednesday: Rain chance. High 40, low 31.

Thursday: Mild, rainy. High 56, Low 36.

Friday: Rain likey. High 45, Low 35.

