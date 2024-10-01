More clouds in Philadelphia region Wednesday, but clearing up — and warming up — soon

We're halfway through the week and the weather conditions will finally start to improve after a week of gray skies. While Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun, it'll brighten up in the afternoon, and then our skies will turn sunny by Thursday.

The late part of the week will be gorgeous, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. One or two spots may even hit 80 degrees before the week is up! It's now looking like the warm and sunny weather will persist through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s, before another front brings shower chances on Monday.

Turning to the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Kirk to watch. It's forecast to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic this week. As of now, it looks to stay over open water. We also continue to monitor the development region over the Caribbean, Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions are favorable for another tropical system to develop there later this week. This is the same region that Helene just emerged from. It is too early to say where a system would track but the entire Gulf Coast will once again be on alert. As of Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center has given that storm a 40% chance of developing over the next seven days.

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 71, Low 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 59.

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 78, Low 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 54.

Monday: Showers return. High 72, Low 58.

Tuesday: Showers possible. High 67, Low 56.

