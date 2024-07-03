Another gorgeous day on Wednesday in Philadelphia region, showers possible for 4th of July

Hurricane Beryl forecast; what to expect for 4th of July in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The forecast for the Philadelphia region remains on track with only minor tweaks here and there. Expect another gorgeous day on Wednesday with seasonably mild temps, plenty of sun mixed with a few clouds and very low humidity, especially for this time of year.

Things change significantly, however, on Thursday as showers and storms are possible for the Fourth of July holiday. The heat and humidity will be ramping up, and although it doesn't appear to be a major storm system, we will certainly be tracking on and off showers throughout the day, mainly during the afternoon and evening. At this point, don't cancel any Fourth of July plans, but definitely keep an eye on the sky and have those backup plans in place in case storm passes over your event.

That pattern of heat, humidity and afternoon storms will continue through the weekend with highs in the low 90s, morning lows in the 70s and shower or storm chances every day. As of now, it looks as though Saturday may be the most active and Sunday the least, but we'll keep you posted.

In the tropics, Hurricane Beryl remains a dangerous hurricane with sustained winds exceeding 150 mph. All eyes are on Jamaica as Beryl is expected to have major impacts for the country in the form of damaging winds, flooding rain and high storm surge, especially on the southern part of the country.

7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 63, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 91, low of 70, hot, p.m. thunderstorm

Friday: High of 89, low of 75, a few storms

Saturday: High of 92, low of 75, storms likely

Sunday: High of 91, low of 73, mainly dry

Monday: High of 91, low of 72, mostly sunny, hot

