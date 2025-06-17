Scattered showers Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking severe storms later this week. Here's the forecast.

Getting used to the clouds and cool temps yet? Hopefully not as we have MAJOR changes in the forecast in the Philadelphia region in many ways.

First, Tuesday will bring another cloud-filled sky with temps a bit warmer than the past few days but still well below the normal high of 84 degrees. In addition, we'll see passing showers with an occasional thunderstorm possible. By Wednesday, we're back in the 80s with a greater chance for storms, including a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Parts of our area are in a level 1 risk for severe storms, so we'll keep our eyes on it.

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert day as a stronger line of storms may push through the Delaware Valley during the afternoon and early evening, bringing lightning, heavy rain and the possibility for severe weather. Most notably, the storms will bring the risk for strong winds, an interesting way to end spring as summer officially arrives on Friday, and wouldn't you know it, the pattern starts to shift just in time.

We'll finally see a bump in temperatures heading into the weekend, with highs climbing back toward the mid to upper 80s and humidity sneaking in as well. It may not be a major heat wave into the weekend, but it'll definitely feel more seasonal and summer-like. So, if you're planning to kick off summer with a trip to the Jersey Shore or some backyard grilling, the timing looks just about right.

Get ready for the heat, though. Starting Sunday, we could be entering our first heat wave of the year. That means three or more days in a row hitting 90 degrees or higher, and this stretch could keep going into the following week.

For some context:

Last year's first heat wave ran from June 18 to 23, and the last one hit at the end of July.

Both topped out at 98 degrees.

Our last 100-plus degree day was on July 7, 2012, when we hit 101 degrees.

And the longest heat wave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100 degrees.

Because of the heat, we'll also be on NEXT Weather Alert Day for Monday as well, tracking feels-like temps of 100-plus degrees. Stay with your NEXT Weather Team for the latest.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High 78. Low 63.

Wednesday: Warmer, p.m. thunderstorm. High 87. Low 68.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for p.m. storms. High 91. Low 73.

Friday: Sunny start to summer. High 87. Low 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 89. Low 67.

Sunday: Heat builds. High 93. Low 71.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for temps that feel-like 100-plus. High 97. Low 76.

