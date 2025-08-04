Tuesday in Philadelphia will be warm as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets parts of region. Here's the forecast.

A touch of haze from Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to blanket much of the Philadelphia region, which will filter the sun and slightly limit afternoon warmth on Tuesday.

That smoke will likely be with us for a few days as the winds favor bringing the smoke into our area. Those northerly winds, however, will keep our humidity levels moderately low for this time of year, so at least that's a bonus.

Tuesday stays warm and dry, with highs near 90 and a bit more humidity under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build Tuesday evening as moisture moves in on an onshore flow.

By Wednesday, high pressure to our north keeps us mainly dry, but clouds increase from a system to our south. A few stray showers are possible late Wednesday into Thursday, mainly south and east of the city. Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday before rebounding into the mid-80s for Friday and the weekend.

Other than a stray shower chance, mainly south of the city, we'll be on a fairly dry stretch to start August. The next chance of region-wide showers isn't until Sunday and Monday of next week, so enjoy some guilt-free rainless days.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: More clouds. High 89, Low 66.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 80, Low 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 69.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 65.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 85, Low 65.

Sunday: Shower possible. High 85, Low 68.

Monday: Scattered showers. High 89, Low 72.

