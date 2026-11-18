A Philadelphia City Council committee has moved to stop sending trash from the city to be burned in Chester, Pennsylvania.

City Council's environmental committee voted Wednesday to remove a seven-year extension with the Reworld incinerator from the city's waste management plan.

Philadelphia would have burned around 30% of the city's trash at the Delaware County facility.

The move comes after more than four hours of testimony at City Hall. Officials from the Parker administration who supported the plan and Chester Mayor Stefan Roots and Chester Health Commissioner Dr. Kristen Motley, who opposed it, spoke.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier has long fought to end the trash incineration and sees this moment as a win.

"It's been a long road, but I am ecstatic. I think it was worth all of the work," Gauthier said. "We have finally listened to the cries of the community. Not just in Chester, but in Philadelphia as well. And I think what this means is that we can move forward, Philadelphia and Chester, knowing that we have the opportunity to be healthy, that we have the opportunity to breathe clean air. All of us deserve that."

Gauthier said under the amended proposal that was passed, the Parker administration could send that 30% of the city's garbage to landfills while they work on ways to reduce the city's trash.

The approved plan still needs to be voted on by the full City Council and approved by Mayor Cherelle Parker.