Mothers In Charge hosts toy giveaway, holiday party for Philadelphia kids affected by gun violence

Families impacted by gun violence gathered at the School District of Philadelphia's headquarters Wednesday for the Mothers In Charge toy giveaway, a night of holiday cheer complete with music, presents and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, the national director of Mothers in Charge, hosted the night focused on lending a helping hand to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

"I lost my mom when I was very young, so I know the pain of that, especially at a time when everyone is happy, but maybe you're not happy because you had a death in your family," Johnson-Speight said.

This is the third annual Mother's in Charge Toy Giveaway, and this year more than 200 children received a special gift just in time for Christmas.

Erica Reason brought her son Malik.

"We seen this at Target a month or so ago, and I didn't have enough funds for it, so I told him no, and then we seen it here, so like that's just a blessing in itself," she said.

Shannon McCance attended the event with her 5-year-old daughter, Willow.

"I don't think there is anyone in the city that doesn't know gun violence," McCance said. "I'm just happy there are still good people out there. There's a lot of good people out there, and it's from all walks of life, it's just nice to see."

'Tis the season for giving — one smile at a time.

