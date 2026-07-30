Nursing student out nearly $5K as Honda wheel thefts sweep neighborhoods along I-95 in Philadelphia

Police say tire and rim thefts are a growing problem in Philadelphia and promised Thursday they're going to do more to catch the alleged thieves.

In less than seven minutes, the rims and tires on Judiyah Baxter's Honda Accord were stolen by a pair of thieves dressed in hoodies. A neighbor delivered the bad news.

"She said, 'I'm so sorry to tell you, but your car is on crates,'" Baxter said. "I said, 'Excuse me.' I still had crust in my eyes. I'm wiping my eyes to hear her better and she said, 'Yeah, your car is on crates."

When removing the jack, the alleged thieves damaged the front end of the nursing major's car. The bill for repairs, new tires and rims is nearly $5,000. Baxter is insured.

"They broke into my car to get the wheel locks out the glove box," she said. "I felt violated. Somebody had their fingers in my car and put my car on crates and it's unacceptable."

Philadelphia police said in recent weeks Honda models have been targeted in neighborhoods along I-95 from South Philadelphia to the northeast. Police are investigating and increasing patrols. They're sympathetic to people like Baxter.

"A nurse, a doctor, someone who works at Wawa, you walk out and no tires," Inspector Ray Evers said. "That interrupts not only your day, but your month because that's thousands of dollars you have to put out."

Baxter had this message for the thieves: "And you're going to take people's tires. We use our cars to get to A to B — and work — there's better things to do. Get a job, go get a job. That's what I'm telling you, guys. Stop taking from people who work hard."