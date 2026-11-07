This Philadelphia playground is sending kids' messages 50 years into future with a time capsule

Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse in Fairmount Park is where kids go to have fun, but it will also be a place that preserves history for the next 50 years.

Kids across Philadelphia wrote letters over the summer for future generations of young people. They're part of a time capsule that will be kept at the Smith mansion.

"This one says, 'Hello to the future,'" said Frances Hoover, who is executive director of Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse. "How's the future for you kids? Because by now, for you, I will be a grown-up."

In addition to letters, the time capsule will also include artwork and audio recordings of what life is like now for the kids, along with their hope and vision for the future. The project was a way to allow kids to join the celebration for America's 250th birthday.

The time capsule will not be opened until 2076, which is when America will turn 300 years old.

"It's very cool," Bryce Williams said.

Bryce was one of the kids who took part in the project, writing a letter about his love of video games. But he also shared his concerns about what life will look like for himself and possibly his kids 50 years from now

"AI taking over the world and people's jobs," he said.

Other kids like Everett Williams wrote about Smith Playground and Playhouse and his hope that it will continue to be a safe haven for kids.

"I hope the world will be a safe community, so kids can play in a strong environment," he said.

Hoover said adults also left messages to their children.

"Ranging from some well-known musicians to just a father who wanted to send love 50 years into the future to his children and hope that their lives turn out great, and all of that is what we hope we are capturing and hope will be really special when it opens in 2076," Hoover said.

And for kids like Everett, he plans to return to Smith Playground and Playhouse to open the time capsule.

A special moment for him that he hopes will be just as special for kids in 2076.

"I hope that they do like them and I hope that the future kids from 50 years will keep on passing it down," Everett said.

Hoover said kids can still be a part of the project. A kit is available on Smith Playground and Playhouse's website that allows kids to participate and leave their own messages for the future. The deadline is Nov. 30.